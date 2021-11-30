Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 3,392 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.