Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Down 55.0% in November

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RYES stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. Rise Gold has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.74.

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

