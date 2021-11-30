RioDeFi Price Tops $0.0594 on Exchanges (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0594 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $17.42 million and approximately $17.32 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00044727 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00240359 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00089201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 293,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

