RioDeFi Price Hits $0.0600 on Top Exchanges (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $17.59 million and $20.17 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00043394 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00235085 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00089693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 293,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.