RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.320-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.370 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNG. Barclays began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.90.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE RNG traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,734. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $205.58 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of -76.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 321 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.61, for a total value of $81,729.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,268,315.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $561,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,037 shares of company stock valued at $18,676,410. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.