RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $334.04 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.27. The stock has a market cap of $929.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,809,263 shares of company stock worth $628,876,536. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

