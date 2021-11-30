RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 762 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,141,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 672,851 shares of company stock valued at $188,622,336. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.44.

NYSE:CRM opened at $297.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $290.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.21.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

