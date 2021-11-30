RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.2% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 9.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 18.6% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,236,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,900.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,854.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,684.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

