RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.92. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Truist Securities raised their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

