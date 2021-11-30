RFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $112.90 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $118.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $105.05.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.23.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

