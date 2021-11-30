RFG Advisory LLC Buys 37,335 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 489.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,335 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of IXN opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $64.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average of $57.86.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

