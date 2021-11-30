Reviewing The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) and Its Competitors

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRA) is one of 28 public companies in the “Television broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare The Liberty Braves Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Liberty Braves Group Competitors 239 914 1695 48 2.54

The Liberty Braves Group currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.20%. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 19.61%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty Braves Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $178.00 million -$1.42 billion -36.18 The Liberty Braves Group Competitors $6.68 billion $385.25 million 7.39

The Liberty Braves Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group. The Liberty Braves Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group -11.98% -0.31% -0.13% The Liberty Braves Group Competitors 12.48% 18.12% 5.48%

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group competitors beat The Liberty Braves Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

