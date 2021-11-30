Reviewing MOGU (MOGU) & Its Competitors

MOGU (NYSE: MOGU) is one of 219 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MOGU to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

MOGU has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU’s rivals have a beta of 2.94, indicating that their average share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MOGU and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -75.66% -5.81% -4.58% MOGU Competitors -0.93% -78.15% 1.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MOGU and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00 MOGU Competitors 1198 6025 11260 322 2.57

MOGU currently has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 283.88%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 35.64%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MOGU is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MOGU and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $73.63 million -$50.06 million -1.26 MOGU Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 70.41

MOGU’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MOGU. MOGU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MOGU rivals beat MOGU on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

MOGU Company Profile

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

