Reviewing Mobivity (MFON) and The Competition

Mobivity (OTCMKTS: MFON) is one of 374 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Mobivity to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mobivity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -51.62% N/A -65.48% Mobivity Competitors -129.38% -151.30% -5.31%

58.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Mobivity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mobivity has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity’s peers have a beta of -2.75, indicating that their average stock price is 375% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mobivity and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobivity Competitors 2479 12566 23311 638 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 14.32%. Given Mobivity’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mobivity has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobivity and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $13.26 million -$2.92 million -14.30 Mobivity Competitors $1.80 billion $350.28 million -41.25

Mobivity’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mobivity. Mobivity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

