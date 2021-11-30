Reviewing CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $11.34 million 5.40 -$306.07 million ($1.55) -2.66 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 75.97%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $26.13, indicating a potential upside of 48.10%. Given CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is more favorable than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -12.01% 4.90% 1.12% Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust beats Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

