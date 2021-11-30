Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Short Interest Update

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the October 31st total of 535,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 24.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 54,187.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $580.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Resources Connection’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

