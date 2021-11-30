Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 465 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWK. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $630,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $97.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.24.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.