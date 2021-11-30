Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $187.24 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.43 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $219.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

