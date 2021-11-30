Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 1.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.78 and its 200-day moving average is $163.07. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $128.33 and a 52-week high of $171.73.

