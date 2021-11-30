Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 42,047 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 41,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.54. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

