Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 139 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.7% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,164 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

