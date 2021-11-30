Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $406.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $416.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.05 and a 200-day moving average of $336.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

