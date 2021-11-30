Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,218 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $235.90 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $241.18. The stock has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

