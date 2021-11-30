Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.69. Repay has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 90.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Repay during the second quarter worth about $213,000.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

