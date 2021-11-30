Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given “Sell” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on REMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.22.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.