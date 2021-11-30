Reitmans (TSE:RET) Shares Down 3.6%

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 22,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 24,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87.

About Reitmans (TSE:RET)

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

