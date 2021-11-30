Refined Wealth Management Buys Shares of 13,173 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Refined Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,173 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 2.4% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,014 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 637 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $11,336,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,843 shares of company stock worth $198,842,431 in the last three months.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Citigroup began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $319.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.06.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.