Refined Wealth Management Buys 1,254 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 10.7% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $129.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

