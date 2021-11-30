Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Red River Bancshares by 100.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $362,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $262,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RRBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $385.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.92. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

