Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($93.68) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,070 ($92.37).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

