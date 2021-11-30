Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cogeco Communications (CCA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cogeco Communications (TSE: CCA):

11/18/2021 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$127.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$137.00.

11/15/2021 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$131.00 to C$126.00.

11/15/2021 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$125.00.

TSE CCA opened at C$98.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$108.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$114.44. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of C$93.15 and a twelve month high of C$123.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$632.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$622.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.6599995 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 30.48%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

