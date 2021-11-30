Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SWMAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/25/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

11/24/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/19/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/13/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/9/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

11/1/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

