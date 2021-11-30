Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $40.94 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,922.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,864.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2,721.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

