Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,956 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.48. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

