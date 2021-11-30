Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 30,206 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 128.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $252.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $197.80 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

