Rarible (RARI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.03 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 29th. Rarible has a market cap of $114.37 million and approximately $21.03 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for $21.33 or 0.00037510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00235508 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00089370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,361,080 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

