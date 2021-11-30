Rare Element Resources (REEMF) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS: REEMF) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Rare Element Resources to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rare Element Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Rare Element Resources Competitors 796 3513 3790 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 61.35%. Given Rare Element Resources’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rare Element Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Rare Element Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rare Element Resources N/A -527.18% -195.19% Rare Element Resources Competitors -55.92% -40.90% -0.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rare Element Resources and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rare Element Resources N/A -$3.23 million -21.25 Rare Element Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 17.41

Rare Element Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rare Element Resources. Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Rare Element Resources has a beta of -1.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rare Element Resources’ peers have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rare Element Resources peers beat Rare Element Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

