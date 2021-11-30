RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up to $31.16

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.16, but opened at $32.61. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 251 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $926.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.12.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. Equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $108,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 33,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $1,252,532.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $3,291,721. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

