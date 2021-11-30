Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Randstad stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.38. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.924 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

