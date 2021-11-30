R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Gap Up to $10.22

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $10.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 57,335 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $769.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.62.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. R. R. Donnelley & Sons’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

