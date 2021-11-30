Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.90

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 6649013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

