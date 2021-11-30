Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Issues Earnings Results

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Quhuo had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Quhuo stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Quhuo has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $10.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30.

Get Quhuo alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quhuo stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.