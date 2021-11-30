Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Announces Earnings Results

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Quhuo had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Quhuo stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $90.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of -0.84.

Get Quhuo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quhuo stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.