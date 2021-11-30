Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX opened at $156.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.15.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

