Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Short Interest Update

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the October 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

QFTA stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Get Quantum FinTech Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,548,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $12,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,761,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.