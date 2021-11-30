Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Merck & Co., Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Shares of MRK opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.05. The firm has a market cap of $189.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $454,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

