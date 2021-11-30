PVH (PVH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect PVH to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect PVH to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.96 and a 200-day moving average of $110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 3.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVH. Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

