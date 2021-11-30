PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Down 70.1% in November

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the October 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PURE Bioscience stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,252. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 million and a P/E ratio of -10.33. PURE Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

