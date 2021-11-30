Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $119.95

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.95 and traded as low as $117.25. Puma shares last traded at $118.26, with a volume of 63 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PMMAF shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Puma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.51.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

