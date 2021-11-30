Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of -48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,052. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

